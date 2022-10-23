Police seek person-of-interest in attempted rape on Carrollton

The NOPD is seeking to locate and identify a person-of-interest for questioning in an ongoing investigation of an attempted aggravated rape that occurred on Oct. 9 in the 1900 block of South Carrollton Avenue.

NOPD Special Victims Section Sex Crimes Unit detectives have developed the man pictured above as a person-ofointerest. He is not wanted on criminal charges at this time. However, detectives believe he may have information vital to the investigation and wish to question him.

The subject is further described as being approximately 20-30 years of age, dark complected with a medium build, standing approx. 5’10”-6’0” and with dark, short and wavy hair

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the pictured person of interest is urged to contact NOPD Sex Crimes Detective Danielle Williams or Sgt. Patrick Kennelly detectives at 504-658-5523. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.