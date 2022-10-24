Police blotter: Traffic fatality, two shootings, two armed robberies

A fatal accident, two shootings and two armed robberies were reported in Uptown neighborhoods over the weekend, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

A man was injured in a shooting Sunday night (Oct. 23) in Central City. The victim, 41, was at Philip and Willow streets just after 11 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Service.

A few blocks away and about an hour earlier, a pedestrian was killed while crossing South Claiborne Avenue. The woman, whom police said they have not identified, was running across Claiborne at Josephine Street when she was struck by a vehicle.

The victim died at the scene. No charges were filed against the driver, according to the police report.

On Saturday night (Oct. 22), a man was injured in a shooting on Earhart Boulevard and South Carrollton Avenue.

The shooting was reported to the NOPD at 9:44 p.m., after the victim, 38, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. The victim told police he had heard gunfire in the distance and then realized he was shot.

Two armed robberies were reported Uptown on Friday morning.

Just before 11:30 a.m., a business in the 5300 block of Freret Street, near Jefferson Avenue, was robbed by a group of armed men.

Police said they took items from the store while brandishing their weapons. They then fled in a gray sedan. NOPD officers know the identity of one of the suspects, the report stated.

A 59-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in the Hoffman Triangle. She was in the 3700 block of Fourth Street at about 11 a.m. when an armed male approached her from behind, pointed his weapon and demanded her property.

The woman complied, and the gunman fled on a bicycle.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.