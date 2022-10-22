Neil Bodenheimer to talk about ‘New Orleans Drinks and How to Mix ‘Em’

Neal Bodenheimer, owner of renowned New Orleans bars and restaurants — Cure and Vals on Freret Street and Cane & Table and Peychaud’s in the French Quarter — will be at the Garden District Book Shop on Monday (Oct. 24) for a pre-publication celebration of his debut cocktail book, “Cure: New Orleans Drinks and How to Mix ‘Em.”

Due out nationwide on Tuesday October 25, the book will showcase New Orleans’ iconic cocktail scene through 100 drinks — each chosen to represent the city’s past, present and future.

The event will kick-off at 6 p.m. with a welcome reception within The Chicory House featuring bites and select cocktails from the book. Afterward, Bodenheimer and his friend and partner in Cure and sister concept Cane & Table, Kirk Estopinal, who contributed some of his original recipes to the book, will sit down to discuss the book and the cocktail culture in New Orleans. The two will be then available to meet and greet guests and sign copies of Cure.

Entrance to the event requires purchase of a ticket through Eventbrite. To attend the event, guests can purchase a $15 ticket that includes food, beverage and Eventbrite fees. For best value, guests can purchase a book ticket, which is available for $40 (book retail value, food and beverage, and Eventbrite fees). Couples book tickets are also available for $50 and include entrance for two and one copy of the book.