Man arrested after 4-year-old boy shoots himself

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody after a toddler shot himself on Sunday (Oct. 2).
Police found the 4-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound around 4 p.m. at the intersection of South Claiborne Avenue and Gen. Taylor Street.
Lindell Mays was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for responsibilities of owners of firearms with respect to minors.
The police did not reveal Mays’ relationship with the 4-year-old.
Emergency Medical Technicians rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, and police said he is currently in stable condition.
Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.