Louisiana’s first Green House® Project community, to be unveiled at Poydras Home (sponsored)

Poydras Home will soon become Louisiana’s first Green House® Project community. Our Oct. 27 speaker, Susan Ryan, Senior Director of The Green House Project, will unveil Poydras Home’s new care model to come in our newly renovated campus.

With the completion of the Poydras Home Reimagined expansion in early 2023, we will become Louisiana’s first community to offer this revolutionary care approach. The Green House Project model represents the highest quality of life for residents, focusing on the fundamental principle that each resident should be the central decision maker in his or her daily life.

The Green House Project transitions residents away from the institutional feel of long-hallway nursing facilities and introduces care in small group family-style homes. Poydras Home’s new model of care, The Green House® Project, necessitates new surroundings for our residents on our campus. Poydras Home selected the architecture and design firm of Eskew+Dumez+Ripple to create a physical space that would enable Poydras Home to fully implement the cultural transformation to The Green House Project model.

WHAT: Poydras Home continues our new annual, three-part speaker series with our last speaker of this year on Thursday evening, Oct. 27. Poydras Home Conversations will host guest lecturers each spring, summer and fall, representing a wide range of topics.

WHY: Hear more about The Green House Project and how Poydras Home will be the first community in Louisiana to offer this innovative way of living to area seniors.

WHO: Senior Director of The Green House Project: Susan Ryan

WHEN/WHERE: 5:30-7: p.m. at Poydras Home, 5354 Magazine St. Join us at Poydras Home in the 1857 Hall

RSVP is encouraged to receptionist@poydrashome.com or call 504-897-0535. Enjoy light hors d’oeuvres while learning about the new way of living soon to come to Poydras Home.

Poydras Home has broken ground on two brand new, three-story buildings linked by a glass atrium that will serve as the entryway for six separate homes, one on each floor. These new homes will feature open floor plans with spacious living rooms, comfortable seating and fireplaces, dining rooms and state-of-the-art kitchens where residents can participate in meal preparation, private bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, and balconies and patios with beautiful garden views.

One of the most inclusive transformations to the heart of Poydras Home will be the development of a Center for Healthy Living. Eskew+Dumez+Ripple has designed a complete renovation of our Historic House to establish an accumulation of spaces to house amenities shared by all residents of Poydras Home. Poydras Home’s new Center for Healthy Living is where our residents will thrive. This new space will house a therapy gym, a yoga studio, a library, a meditative space, an expanded salon and spa, and a multipurpose space for programming and education will create an atmosphere in which all the residents of Poydras Home can nurture their passions.

One of the many benefits of this modality is the smaller number of residents living within each home. Additionally, each home has a smaller team of dedicated Care Partners who know every senior’s health needs and preferences and are highly trained to assist with all manner of tasks, helping to make each day meaningful and bright.

The Green House Project’s close-knit, smaller setups within the larger community have resulted in dramatically less Covid exposure and infection in facilities across the nation. Poydras Home CEO Erin Kolb embraces this safety feature and says, “Though we had already chosen to implement this approach, data further confirmed that it is by far the best model operating today. We embrace the opportunity to add a new layer of safety for our residents as we continue to prioritize their health and happiness above all else.”

Read about The Green House Project’s success in limiting Covid within their homes: www.thegreenhouseproject.org

Explore research conducted by the University of North Carolina published by the Journal of Post Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine:

https://www.jamda.com/article/S1525-8610(21)00120-1/fulltext#secsectitle0010

Jennifer O’Neill Brammell

Poydras Home Director of Marketing

jbrammell@poydrashome.com