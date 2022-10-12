Lafayette Cemetery No. 1 cleanup planned for Thursday

Lafayette Cemetery No. 1, padlocked since 2019, will open Thursday morning (Oct. 13) for a volunteer cleanup to ready the historic “city of the dead” for All Saints’ Day.

Garden District neighbors will pull up weeds, remove broken concrete and clean walkways from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Lafayette Cemetery No. 1 was founded in 1833 and still in use today, although the city has closed it to the public to make repairs and to protect the delicate tombs. Officials have characterized the closure as temporary, but no opening date has been provided.

Family members of those interred in Lafayette Cemetery No. 1 may make an appointment to visit the city-owned cemetery by calling 504-658-3781.

The cemetery takes its name from its location in what was once the city of Lafayette, a suburb of New Orleans that was annexed by the larger metropolis in 1852.

Mayor's Office

To take part in the cleanup operation, join the Garden District neighbors at 8:30 a.m. at the Prytania Street gate, between Washington and Sixth streets. Volunteers of all strength and skill levels are needed.

Be sure to wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and bring work gloves. Water and refreshments will be provided.

For information, contact Emily Ford of the city’s Division of Cemeteries at Emily.Ford@nola.gov or 504-658-3781.

