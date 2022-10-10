Innovative brunch spot Scrambled to open next to Octavia Books

Courtesy of Scrambled

Scrambled, a brunch restaurant from chef Steven Green is opening in early November on Laurel Street, in the space that housed Toast’s Uptown location, until that brunch spot closed earlier this year.

In June, Green signed the lease for the space on Laurel Street to open Scrambled. He described the venture as a step up from the typical breakfast joint.

“We’re going to offer classic breakfast food on our menu, but we’re also going to have fun with it,” Green said. “We want to include things on the menu that will make adults feel like kids again.”

Green, a New Jersey native, attended culinary school at the French Culinary Institute in New York. After relocating to New Orleans, he cycled through some of the city’s top restaurants before striking out on his own.

Menu highlights to look forward to include a Po’boy Benny made with root beer braised chuck roast, two poached eggs and Crystal hollandaise on Hi-Do French bread; Cannoli French Toast made with three slices of brioche, vanilla mascarpone, chocolate chips, berries, pistachio dust and Chantilly cream; and Red Velvet Blinis made with vanilla cream cheese, bananas, chocolate chips, strawberries and Chantilly cream.

The menu also includes favorites like shrimp and grits, steak and eggs, a burger, grilled cheese and a chicken sandwich called The Dirty Bird. For vegetarians, there’s a selection of options such as a veggie burger, avocado toast; a breakfast po’boy made with Vadouvan tofu and Beyond Sausage; and Veggie Boy, a vegetarian po’boy made with Beyond Sausage.

Grab-and-go items such as breakfast burritos, ham and cheese buttermilk biscuits, and bagels will also be offered.

Scrambled, which will have indoor and outdoor dining, will be BYOB and will offer a coffee program by local roasters Congregation Coffee. The restaurant will also offer grab-and-go coffee and food for pickup.

“People will be able to call ahead and order coffee, croissants, biscuits and things like that,” Green said. “So that they can pick it up and go.”

Scrambled will be connected to Octavia Books, which is expanding into the adjoining space previously occupied by a judo school. When the renovation is complete, the bookstore will double in size from 2,000 to 4,500 square feet, and the café will be accessible through the bookstore and the street.

“You’ll be able to walk into the restaurant from the bookstore without having to go outside and walk around the corner,” Green said. “With being connected to the bookstore, we’re going to try to have the same hours and be open when they are.”

Scrambled is tentatively scheduled to open at 6:30 or 7 a.m. for grab-and-go food and coffee, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for regular dining service, and until 5 p.m. for grab-and-go food and coffee.

