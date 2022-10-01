73-year-old driver shot to death on Pontchartrain Expressway

A 73-year-old man was killed Friday evening (Sept. 30) in a drive-by shooting on the Pontchartrain Expressway, the New Orleans Police Department reported.
In response to reports of gunfire, NOPD Sixth District officers arrived at about 8 p.m. to Interstate 10 East near the Norman C. Francis Parkway overpass. They found a vehicle on the shoulder with visible bullet damage.
The man in the driver’s seat had multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene.
No additional details are currently available. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Michael Poluikis at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.
Nah, there’s no serial killer.I know boucoup 73 year old men that are involved in ongoing disputes and whom are prime suspects for road rage incidents. Atta boy Chief, keep up the bad work
Is there no policing in Nola . WTH! New mayor needed. Call in the National Guard.
So that ‘s what they are doing? Okay God Bless them and they mama’s are going to dress 👗them.
This is what happened when we gave them the right, (some say option) to call 911 on their parents and/or guardians when things didn’t go their way!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Every law abiding citizen that can should apply for your concealed carry permit and get armed. New Orleans and even some surrounding areas are not safe. You can’t depend on police for protection. You must protect yourselves and your family from the large criminal element that is operating unchecked.