73-year-old driver shot to death on Pontchartrain Expressway

A 73-year-old man was killed Friday evening (Sept. 30) in a drive-by shooting on the Pontchartrain Expressway, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

In response to reports of gunfire, NOPD Sixth District officers arrived at about 8 p.m. to Interstate 10 East near the Norman C. Francis Parkway overpass. They found a vehicle on the shoulder with visible bullet damage.

The man in the driver’s seat had multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

No additional details are currently available. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Michael Poluikis at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.