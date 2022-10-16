District A informational session planned to provide answers to roadwork questions

Roadwork NOLA

District A residents can find what’s going with the street repairs in their neighborhood at an informational event Monday evening (Oct. 17).

Hosted by District A Councilman Joe Giarrusso’s office and the Department of Public Works, the event will include informational tables on the current FEMA-funded Joint Infrastructure Recovery projects, including Magazine Street, Audubon Group B, Lowerline Street Audubon Group A, Black Pearl East Carrollton Group A, Marlyville-Fontainebleu Group A and C, Hollygrove Leonidas Group A and Hollygrove Group B.

The event will be held at the Thurgood Marshall School, 4621 Canal St. It begins at 6 p.m.