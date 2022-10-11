Community effort clears out trash, fills up potholes in Hollygrove-Dixon

Mayor's Neighborhood Engagement Office

More than 60 bags of trash and more than a dozen bulk items were carted away from the Hollygrove-Dixon area on Saturday (Oct. 8), the Mayor’s Neighborhood Engagement Office reported.

The cleanup was part of the Neighborhood Cares Initiative, a comprehensive, coordinated initiative combining the efforts of multiple city departments and volunteers from the community. More than 30 volunteers participated.

On Saturday and throughout the previous week, city departments patched over 100 potholes, cut 29 overgrown lots and cleared dumping sites throughout the neighborhood.

“It makes you feel better when your neighborhood looks good,” commented Brenda Lomax-Brown, president of the Hollygrove-Dixon Neighborhood Association.

One of the potholes that was filled Saturday had been growing increasingly hazardous for years in front the Brooks-Shaw Temple United Methodist Church on Pear Street. City workers poured asphalt into the crater and smoothed it out. “I think tomorrow, when we have our service, our members will be satisfied,” said parishioner Ralph Lagrue.

Volunteers also helped paint 12 rain barrels, which will stay in the Hollygrove-Dixon community. Rain barrels can help with water runoff during heavy rains.

A community resource fair was held alongside the cleanup effort. Sixteen city agencies and nonprofits provided information on city and community programs. Medical providers were on hand to give residents free flu and Covid vaccinations.

We Dat’s Chicken and Shrimp and PeeWee’s Crabcakes provided lunch to the volunteers. The Mayor’s Neighborhood Engagement Office also partnered with the Hollygrove-Dixon Neighborhood Association, Brooks-Shaw Temple United Methodist Church, Rebuilding Together New Orleans, Resilience Force, Pepsi and Crescent Care.

A video recapping the event is available here. To organize a cleanup for your neighborhood, visit cleanup.nola.gov.