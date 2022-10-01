Business Profile: Rich’s Wash Dat, helping Nola shine one car at a time!

From humble roots to blossoming success, Rich’s Wash Dat has served the New Orleans area for years, offering high quality services with a topnotch staff. Family owned and operated, every Rich’s Wash Dat location is committed to hiring people of all ages, colors, creeds; additionally offering free washes to police and first responders in an environmentally friendly way. A simple idea to help families and locals keep their car clean was all that was needed to create the brand we know and love today.

The premier car wash opened in 2008 in Westwego, giving the community an opportunity to clean their cars at an affordable price. WashWego in Westwego was the first of its kind in the area, adding technologically advanced methods to ensure high quality in a quick and fun option to a typical car wash. In an effort to grow the burgeoning establishment, WashWego partnered with the Richardson family to create Rich’s Wash Dat.

The first Rich’s Wash Dat was opened at 4417 Earhart Blvd at the end of 2014; at the time it was the largest conveyor run express car wash in the New Orleans area. With the purpose of serving the greater metro area, eyes were set on Kenner with an opening in 2017 offering a high-quality wash at 3519 Williams Blvd. Making a deeper commitment to the Westbank, Rich’s Wash Dat looked to Algiers to expand. Bringing high paying jobs to an underserved area, the new location was built in 2018 at 3600 Gen. Degaulle Dr.

The newest location at 2900 Gentilly Blvd, across from Dillard University , was opened May 9th of this year. By investing $5.5 million in this location, Rich’s Wash Dat made it the most state of the art of the washes to date. Taking an abandoned troubled corner, and building every detail from scratch, they created the new flagship location for Rich’s Wash Dat.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused each location to close for a very short time, but that interruption stop Wash Dat. After implementing customer friendly safety measures, each of the three locations were ready to open again and serve the community. Plans for the newest location in Gentilly had begun around the start of the pandemic and was halted time after time over the following two years, but finally, the moment arrived in Spring ‘22 to officially open; bringing safety and security to the neighborhood, offering quality jobs with a special consideration of residents in the surrounding neighborhood, and making an investment in the community are just some of the standout elements of the newest addition to the Wash Dat family.

Many may think that washing their cars at home in a driveway is the “greener” option, when really it’s not. The average home car wash expels up to 200 gallons of water into the driveway.

In comparison, Rich’s Wash Dat water conservation efforts only use about 35 gallons of water per car. Additionally, all chemicals used in the wash tunnels are biodegradable and soapy water is captured, filtered, and tested to ensure it is safe for the environment. That is a commitment to the environment every community can feel!

At Rich’s Wash Dat, three things are of the highest value – People, Passion and Perfection. We practice our services with honesty, integrity and accountability. Our employees are engaged and driven, striving to exude excellence in everything they do. As for our services, quality comes first and we’re addicted to the details.

Wash Dat is committed to serving communities, supporting local organizations, and helping New Orleans shine one car at a time. To find more information on packages, locations, and hours of operation please visit richswashdat.com. Join the Wash Dat Nation!