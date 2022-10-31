Audubon Charter School revives its Fall Fête at Live Oak campus

Scott Saltzman photo via audubonfallfete.org

Audubon Charter School will hold its Fall Fête fundraiser and fair at its new Live Oak campus in the Irish Channel on Saturday (Nov. 5).

After the festival’s two-year hiatus, Audubon PTO President Katie Pedroza expressed excitement, saying the festival is back bigger and better than ever with live music, activities, food and prizes.

“We can’t wait to show off our new Live Oak campus. We will have bands, games, food, and spirits to be enjoyed in the backyard and under the oaks on Ninth Street.” Pedroza said.

To kick off the event, artists such as Preservation Hall All-Stars, Sam Craft from Sweet Crude, the Miss Sophie Lee Band, Roland Cheramie and Friends, Coach O and His Band, and the NOCCA Jazz Ensemble will perform, a press release from Audubon Charter School said.

The festival’s signature C’est la Vie cocktails and other drinks will be offered with food from prominent Uptown establishments including Clancy’s, Lilette and Hansen’s Sno Blitz.

Activities for all ages include an art market, bracelet making, spin art, a three-sport playstation, a wrecking ball, a dunk tank, a duck pond, face painting and more. There will also be a school performance and a recreation of the infamous Bastille prison.

“This will be a Fall Fête like no other,” Pedroza said. “Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, we Rarebirds will fête again. Re-vive la fête!”

Audubon Charter School Fall Fête

Live Oak campus

3128 Constance St.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

www.audubonfallfete.org

Admission is free