Two overnight robberies reported on Jefferson Avenue

Two armed robberies occurred within hours of each other on Jefferson Avenue late Friday (Sept. 23) and early Saturday (Sept. 24). The first was near Magazine Street and the second at Freret Street.

Four people in their late-20s were held up at gunpoint Friday night (Sept.23) on Jefferson Avenue near Magazine Street. According to police, the group was walking when a white four-door sedan pulled up with two men and a woman inside.

The front passenger exited the vehicle with a gun in hand and demanded property from the two men and two women. Three of the four victims complied, police said. The white sedan then sped down Jefferson Avenue toward South Claiborne Avenue.

A few hours later, two 19-year-old men were robbed at gunpoint at Jefferson Avenue and Freret Street.

The men were walking when a white sedan approached. The woman in the front passenger seat pointed a gun at them and demanded their property. One of the men complied, while the other fled on foot. The sedan then sped off in an unknown direction.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.