Roadwork ahead: Zimpel Street closed at Broadway for two weeks

Part of Zimpel Street at Broadway will be closed for two weeks beginning Friday (Sept. 2), the Department of Public Works announced.

The city’s construction contractor Hard Rock Construction will temporarily close the 7200 block of Zimpel Street and the intersection of Broadway at Zimpel to through traffic beginning Friday at 7 a.m. and ending Sept. 16 at 5 p.m.

The closure will allow crews to perform a sewer line repair as part of the Audubon Group B Infrastructure Improvement Project. Southbound traffic on Broadway will be detoured at South Claiborne Avenue to South Carrollton Avenue. Signage and traffic control measures such as barrels and fencing will be onsite to direct drivers and pedestrians.

The $15.1 million Audubon Group B Infrastructure Improvement Project calls for removing and replacing existing water and drainage lines, repairing the sewer line, repaving the roadway in concrete, installing new sidewalks when necessary and installing American with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at intersections. The project is scheduled to be completed summer 2023, weather permitting.

Today, 56 roadwork projects are under construction with an estimated value of nearly $604 million.

Please visit roadwork.nola.gov for more information. Questions about this project or RoadworkNOLA should be directed to 504.658.ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.

RoadworkNOLA is in the process of building a distribution list to provide construction updates through text messaging. To sign up, text ROADWORK to 77295 or go to ready.nola.gov/alerts to create a profile and select the “roadwork” alert list.