Roadwork ahead: St. Charles Avenue to close between Fern and Bernadette

Beginning on Monday (Sept. 26) at 7 a.m. the Department of Public Works contractor will temporarily close the westbound travel lane of St. Charles Avenue between Burdette Street and Fern Street for about four weeks to accommodate waterline installation work.

During this time, westbound traffic on St. Charles Avenue will be detoured either south onto Broadway Street and rerouted to Leake Avenue or north onto Broadway Street and rerouted to South Claiborne Avenue. Normal traffic patterns will remain in effect on South Carrollton Avenue.

This work is being completed as part of the Black Pearl Group B project. Crews began work on the $5.1 million project in December 2020.

It was expected to take one year; city officials gave a winter 2021 completion date. The project is currently scheduled to be completed by late 2022, weather permitting.

See here for the community meeting presentation and a map of the project.

The work was designed by Jacobs Engineering Group and is being constructed by Infinity Construction and Trucking LLC. The scope of work varies by block but includes repairing sewage, water and drainage lines; rebuilding some streets entirely; and repairing sidewalks and curbs.

In general, the contractor is working from 7 a.m. until sunset, Monday through Friday.

Please visit www.roadwork.nola.gov for more information. Questions about this project or RoadworkNOLA should be directed to 504-658-ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.

For updates, text ROADWORK to 77295 or go to ready.nola.gov/alerts to create a profile and select the “roadwork” alert list.