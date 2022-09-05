Police blotter: Woman carjacked; 68-year-old stabbed, struck and robbed

A carjacking, a purse snatching and a robbery were reported in Uptown neighborhoods over the holiday weekend.

The armed carjacking occurred Sunday (Sept. 4) morning at Earhart and South Claiborne Avenue, near the freeway interchange.

A woman, 32, was getting in her car just before 10:30 a.m. when a gunman approached and demanded her car. She turned over her keys and the carjacker fled in her silver 2017 Infiniti Q50 with Louisiana license plate 319 FNO.

Early Saturday (Sept. 3) in Central City, 68-year-old man was stabbed, beaten and robbed. The victim was at Erato and Willow streets at about 3:25 a.m. when a man stabbed him and then struck him with a walking cane. His assailant then took the man’s property and fled.

A purse snatching occurred Thursday (Sept. 1) but was reported to the NOPD on Friday. A 52-year-old woman was at Religious and Market streets in the Lower Garden District when a man grabbed her purse and fled, police said.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.