Police blotter: Man carjacked, two children kidnapped, woman robbed

A carjacking, a kidnapping and an armed robbery were reported recently in Uptown neighborhoods.

The carjacking occurred Monday evening (Sept. 19) in the Lower Garden District.

The victim, a 50-year-old man, was at St. James and Religious street at about 7:45 p.m. when a man approached, indicated he was armed and motioned for him to exit the vehicle.

The man complied, and the carjacker fled in his car. The vehicle was later recovered, police said.

Two 9-year-olds were kidnapped in Hollygrove on Monday. At about 7 p.m., a man invaded a home in the 8600 block of Belfast Street and left with the two children inside a white Chrysler Town & Country van.

They are believed to be in Slidell. A warrant has been issued for Barry Saulny, 62, in the incident.

A woman was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday (Sept. 17) at about 10 p.m. on the 3300 block of South Saratoga Street, according to the NOPD.

Police said the woman, 53, was in her vehicle when three men opened her car door, took her cellphone and the money from her pocket, then fled the scene.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.