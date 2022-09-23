Police blotter: Double shooting, carjacking, stabbing

A double shooting, a carjacking and a stabbing were reported this week in Uptown neighborhoods.

The shooting on Thursday (Sept. 22) left two men injured. The victims, ages 41 and 32, were in the 3300 block of Saratoga Street at about 9:45 p.m. when several gunmen opened fire, police said.

The 41-year-old refused medical treatment. The 32-year-old was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

A man, 68, was carjacked in the Riverbend area early Thursday. He was in the 600 block South Carrollton Avenue, near St. Charles Avenue, just after midnight when a carjacker entered his vehicle and assaulted him.

After the 68-year-old exited, the carjacker fled in his white 2015 BMW 328i with Louisiana license plate 926 FGN.

A woman was stabbed after spurning a man’s advances on Wednesday. The victim, 35, was in her car in the 2600 block of Erato Street at about 10:35 a.m. when a man approached and asked her for a date.

When she refused, he stabbed her in the leg with a pocket knife. The victim arrived at an emergency room in a private vehicle.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.