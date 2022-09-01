Police blotter: Carjacking, attempted homicide, armed robbery, purse snatching

Two women were robbed this week in separate incidents on Uptown streets, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Another survived an attempted homicide, and a fourth woman was carjacked.

The carjacking occurred Wednesday night in the 4100 block of South Carrollton Avenue. The victim was sitting in her vehicle at about 11:35 p.m. when a man approached and showed a gun, demanding that she get out of the car.

The victim complied, and the gunman fled with another man in the her red 2019 Hyundai Elantra with Florida license plate LDDW65.

The attempted homicide occurred in the victim’s Central City home on Wednesday afternoon. After the 30-year-old woman had ordered a man out of her house, he attacked her, causing serious injuries, and threatened her life.

Sixth District police were notified of the incident at 2:54 p.m. The NOPD has issued a warrant for suspect Christopher Parker, 30.

On Tuesday evening (Aug. 30), a woman was robbed at gunpoint of her keys, but not her vehicle in the 3600 block of Calhoun Street, near Versailles Boulevard and Fontainebleau Drive.

A gunman approached the 34-year-old woman at about 8:30 p.m. and demanded she turn over her keys. She complied, and he fled in an unknown vehicle, leaving the victim’s vehicle behind.

A 20-year-old woman was robbed Monday (Aug. 29) in the 1200 block of Jackson Avenue just before 10 p.m. Two men grabbed her purse and fled, police said.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.

This report was updated Sept. 1 with two additional crimes.