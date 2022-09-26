Police blotter: Another carjacking in the Riverbend; robbery in Hollygrove

A carjacking and a robbery were among the crimes reported in Uptown neighborhoods over the weekend.

A 19-year-old male was attacked and had his car stolen Sunday afternoon (Sept. 25) in the 600 block South Carrollton Avenue, near St. Charles Avenue.

A man asked the teen for money, then physically attacked him when he refused. The assailant took the teen’s keys and fled in his maroon 1999 Chrysler Town & Country with Pennsylvania license plate KYD 5399.

Early on Thursday (Sept. 22), a 68-year-old man was carjacked on the same block. In that incident, the victim was also assaulted by an unarmed carjacker.

At midday on Friday (Sept. 23), a 38-year-old woman was robbed in Hollygrove.

In the 3600 block of Cambronne Street, a man grabbed $350 from the woman’s hand, then fled in an unknown vehicle, police said.

