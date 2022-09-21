NOPD seeks suspect in parking lot vehicle burglaries

The New Orleans Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for James Ventress, 45, in the investigation of multiple reported burglary incidents that occurred on Aug. 2 in the 2700 block of Napoleon Avenue.

NOPD Second District detectives have identified Ventress as a suspect in two vehicle burglaries in the Ochsner Baptist Medical Center parking garage at the location. Additionally, Ventress has also been identified as a suspect in a business burglary at the same location.

Anyone with additional information on James Ventress’ whereabouts is urged to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.