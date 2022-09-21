Le Bag sale x ricRACK supports sustainable clothing practices bringing Hollywood styles Sept. 21-25 (sponsored)

Le Bag Sale! It’s ricRACK’s semi-annual gigantic sale of clothing, costumes and textiles in the store — plus each night we will restock from our warehouse so that each day there will be new items added into the mix.

We have clothing from local productions in all sizes up to 20 in addition to items in our resale shop — designer brands, vintage, kids, accessories and fabrics! There is an enormous variety to choose from: clothes, costumes, sparkles, upholstery, quilting cottons, textiles and more.

Costume departments from local and national TV shows and feature films, to the likes of Queen Sugar, Claws, and Interview with a Vampire, have donated their set wardrobes so we can turn it into funding for our programs. We are very grateful for their contribution to our community’s textile recycling efforts!

Le Bag sale takes place from Sept. 21 through Sept. 25.

Customers can fill a large bag for $30 or a small bag for $15.

Where: ricRACK 1927 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., NOLA 70113

When: Wednesday, Sept. 21: noon-4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Lagniappe for volunteers! Everyone who shows up to help out gets 20% off their Le Bag purchase and exclusive access to the first two hours of the first day of the sale. If you would like to lend a hand, please sign up here.

ricRACK is a community based resale shop and sewing studio. We are a 501(c)(3) and your purchases keep us going!

We want New Orleans to have access to affordable quality clothing, fabric and costuming supplies that have been donated and need to be rehomed.

We pay our store staff and teachers, we go into schools and teach kids, we have classes for adults and kids in the studio, we partner with the city’s Pathways program, we have a textile recycling initiative, AND we have a scholarship fund for folks who want to learn to sew and don’t have the financial means.

