Knowledge for Change Celebration supports Nola Abortion Fund at Carrollton Station on Friday (sponsored)

Register to vote, learn what will be on the midterm elections and support the New Orleans Abortion Fund with raffle donations sponsored by local businesses such as Stein’s, Wild Lotus, St. James Cheese, Picnic Whiskey & Provisions and more!

This Friday, Sept. 30, acclaimed artist Mikayla Braun and educator Jaclyn Tregle partner with Carrollton Station to host the What Is Going On?! Knowledge for Change Celebration, which will provide a space where people can register to vote, with help from the League of Women Voters of New Orleans.

Learn about what will be on our local midterm ballots, and celebrate knowledge for change!

There will be take-home pamphlets as well as a QR code with a link to more information about the different candidates and amendments that will be on the November ballot in Orleans Parish.

The benefit will be held at Carrollton Station, 8140 Willow St, from 7 to 11 pm. Tickets are $10, and can be purchased at the door, for advance tickets please Venmo @knowledgeforchangenola with each attendee’s name to be added to the list.

7 pm | Eat, drink, and be merry (cocktail hour)

8 pm | The Renée Gros Duo

8:45 pm | Poetry Reading by Soulflower

9 pm | Mia Borders

9:30 pm | Mikayla Braun & Friends

10:15 pm | Live performance by The Jamettes Dance Krewe

10:30 pm | Anna Moss & The Nightshades

The evening will feature music by Anna Moss & The Nightshades, Mia Borders, Mikayla Braun & Friends, The Renée Gros Duo, poetry reading by Soulflower, and a performance by The Jamettes Dance Krewe. In addition, there will also be art vendors, delicious food options, and a raffle full of local business donations to benefit the New Orleans Abortion Fund. NOAF provides financial and practical support to help people across the Gulf South access legal abortion care.

The NOAF currently has agreements with 44 clinics in 16 states and the District of Columbia. In 2021, NOAF pledged a total of $568,412.81 toward the cost of abortion care as well as practical support including childcare, food, transportation and lodging.

The choices we make and the people we elect in these upcoming elections will shape our futures. Your voice does matter, and your vote does count. Come celebrate knowledge for change!

More information about the New Orleans Abortion Fund, visit their website at www.neworleansabortionfund.org.

For more information about this and upcoming events, please visit www.mikaylamusic.com/knowledgeforchangenola.

For more information on the performers, visit www.annamossmusic.com, www.mikaylabraunmusic.com, www.facebook.com/the.reneegros, www.instagram.com/a.soulflower, & www.facebook.com/ thejametteskrewe.

What: What Is Going On?! Knowledge for Change Celebration

Where: Carrollton Station, 8140 Willow St.

When: Friday, Sept. 30, 7-11 pm.

Why: To support New Orleans Abortion Fund, learn about the upcoming election and have fun

How much: Tickets are $10 at the door or via Venmo @knowledgeforchangenola (include each attendee’s name).