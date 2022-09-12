City officials celebrate Nix Library’s reopening

via NOPL

After a long closure, then a reopening, then again closing and reopening, the ribbon was officially cut last week on the renovated and fully accessible Nix Library on South Carrollton Avenue.

The modifications for American Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance include the addition of a wheelchair lift at the building entrance and construction of a new restroom, at a total cost of $591,000. Other repairs included work on the roof and the drainage system.

“We certainly encountered a few setbacks and unexpected challenges,” said Emily Painton, executive director of the New Orleans Public Library. “The Carrollton community has been so patient and deserves a library that is open to all people. With our ADA upgrades, we are pleased to say that we are truly open to everyone.”

For the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Painton was joined city officials including Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Director of Capital Projects Vincent Smith, Director of the Office of Youth and Families Emily Wolff and Executive Director of the Friends of NOPL Shannan Cvitanovic and by community members.

“The Nix library is a small branch with a big heart and a big place in the lives of Carrollton residents,” said Cvitanovic. “I have heard firsthand from the public how much they have missed the pleasure of browsing the shelves and chatting with the staff.”

Nix Library

1401 S. Carrollton Ave.

504-596-2630

nolalibrary.org

Facebook: @NixLibrary

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.