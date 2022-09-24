Carrollton shooting leaves man fatally shot inside vehicle, two others injured

A 21-year-old man was killed early Saturday (Sept. 24) in a Carrollton area shooting that wounded two other adult males.

The offense occurred at South Carrollton Avenue and Willow Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the 7900 block of Willow Street found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical responders transported them to the hospital.

The 21-year old victim was found fatally shot inside of a vehicle. He was declared him dead at the scene.

Police said the victims were on Carrollton and Willow when the gunman drove up in a sedan, sprayed them with bullets and sped away

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim and will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause death.

Homicide Detective Robert Long is in charge of the investigation and can be contacted at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve this crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.