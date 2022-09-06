Carjacker steals vehicle in front of Monkey Hill bar, then crashes it

A couple getting into a car outside the Monkey Hill Bar found themselves blocked by two other vehicles while a gunman approached from behind, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Just before 10 p.m., the 32-year-old man and 29-year-old woman entered their car, which was parked in the 6100 block of Magazine Street. A man approached from the rear, pulled a gun and demanded they turn over the vehicle and other property. At the same time, two cars pulled up and blocked them in.

The victims complied, and the gunman drove off in the car. He headed to Jefferson Avenue and drove toward the lake, stopping in the 2700 block. The car was found crashed near Willow Street and a few blocks from Claiborne Avenue. Police do not have a suspect in the incident.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.