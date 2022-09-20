Art for Art’s Sake to ring in the cultural season on Magazine

Uptown Messenger file photo

Art for Art’s Sake is returning to Magazine Street for one night only on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The fall evening event traditionally heralds the start of the city’s art season. More than 100 businesses stretching the entire length of Magazine Street will be participating, offering free white wine as well as art shows, special deals, promotional sales and live music.

Art for Arts’ Sake

Oct. 1, 6-9 p.m.

Magazine Street



Art for Arts Sake will kick off at 6 p.m., and shops will extend their hours until 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Visit event page for a list of participating galleries, stores, shops and restaurants and details on event specials and entertainment.

The Magazine Street Merchants Association‘s Art for Art’s Sake 2022 is presented by MSMA member Gulf Coast Bank & Trust. The exclusive wine sponsor is MSMA member

Breaux Mart. The free wine will be served in branded Art for Art’s Sake cups, sponsored by MSMA member St. George’s Episcopal School.