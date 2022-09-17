17-year-old found dead inside home in Leonidas area

A 17-year-old was fatally shot inside of a Leonidas home on Sunday (Sept. 25).

Police rushed to the scene when they received a call at around 2:45 p.m that a teenager was shot in the 9000 block of Cohn Street.

When officers arrived they found the male victim with a bullet wound and called for Emergency Medical Service. EMS pronounced him dead shortly after their arrival.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim and will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause death.

Homicide Detective S. Gray is in charge of the investigation and can be contacted at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve this crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.