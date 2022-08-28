Suspects sought in reckless driving of ATVs on Carrollton and Earhart

The New Orleans Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating and identifying multiple suspects seen operating non-street legal vehicles recklessly on city streets on Aug. 21.

At about 5:50 p.m., the suspects pictured below were observed operating multiple ATVs and off-road dirt bikes in a reckless manner near the South Carrollton Avenue and Earhart Boulevard.

The vehicles were observed to be traveling northbound on South Carrollton Avenue and ran a red light at the intersection.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.