Poydras Home hosts free scam-prevention event Aug. 18 (sponsored)

Poydras Home’s annual three-part speaker series, Poydras Home Conversations, continues on the evening of Thursday (Aug. 18) with tips for seniors to avoid being the targets of scams.

Learn how to spot a scam and avoid being a victim.

Seniors are especially vulnerable to scams that involve technology that they may not be fully comfortable with. Take note of these tips to prevent this happening to you!

Community Outreach Coordinator / Public Information Officer Shane Jones of the Louisiana Eastern District U.S. Attorney’s Office and his associate, Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward Rivera will share tips for seniors to avoid being the targets of scams.

Join us Thursday, Aug. 18, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Poydras Home. 5354 Magazine Street, in the 1857 Hall.

RSVPs are encouraged but not required to receptionist@poydrashome.com or call 504-897-0535.

Enjoy light hors d’oeuvres while learning how to protect yourself or your elderly loved ones from scams and fraud.

Founded in 1817, Poydras Home is enriching the lives of seniors and their families through personalized care and innovative programming in an intimate, compassionate community. Poydras Home is located in the heart of Uptown at 5354 Magazine Street.

Visit www.poydrashome.com or call 504-897-0535 for more information.