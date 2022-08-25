Police blotter: Woman carjacked in Garden District; Freret Street business robbed

A woman was carjacked mid-day Wednesday (Aug. 24) in the Garden District, and a business was robbed that night on Freret Street.

The carjacking victim was in the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue at about 1:15 p.m. when a teenage boy approached.

He knocked on her passenger-side window and brandished a weapon, police said. The victim got out of her car and let the carjacker enter.

He fled in her black 2022 Honda Civic with Louisiana license plate 692 EQI.

A business in the 4900 block of Freret Street was robbed on Wednesday at about 10:50 p.m., when a man walked in and threatened the cashier.

The cashier opened the register, and the man grabbed cash from it and fled.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.