Police blotter: Two shootings and a stabbing reported Uptown on Sunday

Two men were shot and a blind man was stabbed in Uptown neighborhoods on Sunday (Aug. 22), the New Orleans Police Department reported.

A 21-year-old man was injured Sunday evening in the 2600 block of Philip Street, between Robertson and Magnolia streets. The gunman drove up in car and opened fire, striking the victim. The gunman fled, and the man was taken to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Service.

Earlier on Sunday, a 60-year-old man was shot in Hollygrove. The victim was in an argument with another man in the 8400 block of Palm Street at about 8:15 a.m. when the man took out a gun and began firing. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The EMS took him to the emergency room.

A 65-year-old blind man was injured in a stabbing early Sunday morning in Central City. The incident occurred at about 4:15 a.m. in the 1800 block of Magnolia Street.

After he refused to leave with a woman, police said, the victim was struck in the back of his head and fell to the ground. The suspect had fled by the time Sixth District officers arrived.

The officers discovered the man had been stabbed, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.