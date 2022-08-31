Police blotter: Armed robbery, purse snatching

Two women were robbed recently in separate incidents on Uptown streets, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

A woman was robbed at gunpoint of her keys, but not her vehicle, Tuesday evening (Aug. 30) in the 3600 block of Calhoun Street, near Versailles Boulevard and Fontainebleau Drive.

A gunman approached the 34-year-old woman at about 8:30 p.m. and demanded she turn over her keys. She complied, and he fled in an unknown vehicle, leaving the victim’s vehicle behind.

A 20-year-old woman was robbed Monday (Aug. 29) in the 1200 block of Jackson Avenue just before 10 p.m. Two men grabbed her purse and fled, police said.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.