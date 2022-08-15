Police blotter: A teenager, two men injured in shootings; gun stolen in an armed robbery

Three shootings were reported within 24 hours this weekend on Uptown streets. A man was also robbed of his gun in Central City near St. Charles Avenue.

A teenager was shot in the chest Sunday evening (Aug. 14) near South Claiborne Avenue and Louisiana, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The 16-year-old male arrived at the hospital in a private car at about 6:30 p.m. Police first reported that the shooting occurred in the 2800 block of Toledano Street and later stated it took place a few blocks away at Toledano and Derbigny streets.

Another shooting was reported Sunday morning. Police learned of the shooting just before 8 a.m., when a man showed up at a local emergency room suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

They learned the victim, 47, was at Louisiana and Loyola avenues when he heard gunfire. He then realized he was shot and was taken to the hospital.

On Saturday night (Aug. 13), another man was injured in a drive-by shooting on South Claiborne Avenue and Earhart Boulevard.

The victim, 34, was in the 1100 block of Claiborne when the shooter opened fire from inside a vehicle, police said. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim ran to the Emergency Medical Services headquarters at 2929 Earhart, where medical responders alerted the NOPD, began treatment and took him to a local hospital. His condition was not available.

Early on Saturday, a 22-year-old man’s firearm was stolen at gunpoint in the 2800 block of Carondelet Street.

The victim was sitting in his vehicle at about 5:20 a.m. when a man and woman drove up. The man got out of the car with a gun in hand and demanded the victim’s property. He turned it over, including a gun.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.