Police arrest three suspects, including two juveniles, in homicide, shooting

The New Orleans Police Department made three major arrests last week in connection to crimes committed in the Uptown area. All arrests took place on July 28, according to a press release.

Two suspects were arrested in connection to a homicide last month (July 15) in the 8300 block of Nelson Street, according to police. The victim was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead by medical responders on the scene.

On July 18, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Conrad Noble and determined that Noble died from a gunshot wound. He was 24.

Roderick Matthews, 28, and a 15-year-old boy both face charges of one count of second-degree murder, police said. The two were also charged with armed robbery in a separate incident, police said.

Matthews faces a third charge of illegal possession of a stolen firearm according to court records. His bond was set at $300,000.

Police also arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection to a shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood on July 28. He faces charges of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal carrying of a weapon, according to police.

The arrest came in a shooting in the 3200 block of Third Street. At about 6:20 p.m., a man approached police, who were investigating a separate incident, and said he had been shot.

The victim, 35, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. The suspect was arrested at the scene.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.