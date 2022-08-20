Overnight shooting in Central City leaves 58-year-old man dead

A 58-year-old man died from gunshot wounds sustained in a double shooting early Saturday (Aug. 20) in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The two victims, both males, were shot just before 3 a.m. in the 2400 block of St. Andrew Street, police said. The Emergency Medical Service brought them to a hospital, where one of the victims died.

The Coroner’s Office will release the homicide victim’s name after an autopsy and notification of his family.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.