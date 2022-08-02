Nix Library is shuttered again, this time for drain pipe repairs

Uptown Messenger file photo

Carrollton area readers rejoiced when Nix Library reopened July 19 after nearly a year and a half of renovations and repairs.

Then it closed again last week, after a drain pipe in the basement had cracked.

“It will remain closed until the repair can be made,” said library spokesperson Jane LeGros. “We have secured a vendor to repair the pipe, so hopefully we will be able to reopen soon.”

When it reopened in July after 17 months, the 92-year-old building had been thoroughly cleaned and sported upgrades for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. That closure had been extended for additional roof and internal repairs.

The closest library branch to Nix is the Milton H. Latter Memorial Library at 5120 St. Charles Ave.