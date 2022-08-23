Nix Library is back again after more repairs

via NOPL

Patrons of the star-crossed Nix Library can use the one-room branch on South Carrollton Avenue again.

It reopened Monday (Aug. 22) after drain pipe repairs, after a brief reopening following 17 months of renovations to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act plus repairs to the roof and interior.

The small library offers a wide collection of books, music and movies and has been an important part of the Carrollton neighborhood for almost a century.

Nix Library

1401 S. Carrollton Ave.

504-596-2630

nolalibrary.org

Facebook: @NixLibrary

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.