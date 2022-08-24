Shooting deaths reported hours apart in Hollygrove, Hoffman Triangle

Two homicides occurred just hours apart on Wednesday morning (Aug. 24) in Uptown neighborhoods.

A man was shot to death in Hollygrove at around 7:30 a.m., the New Orleans Police Department reported.

A suspect was detained for questioning, police said. Police did not release information on circumstances of the shooting or the identity of the suspect.

The NOPD said officers found the gunshot victim in in the 8800 block of Pritchard Place, near Earhart Boulevard and Eagle Street. He was declared dead on scene.

The NOPD reported another shooting death hours later.

Just after 10:30 a.m., police officers found an adult male gunshot wound victim while investigating a shooting in the 2800 block of South Johnson Street. Medical responders declared him dead at the scene.

No additional information is currently available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.

This report was updated after posting with information on the second shooting.