Man found shot to death on Broadmoor street

A man was found shot to death mid-day on Monday on a Broadmoor street, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Police officers discovered the victim at 12:19 p.m. in the 3600 block of Gen. Taylor Street. He was unresponsive and had multiple gunshot wounds. Medical responders declared him dead at the scene.

The NOPD stated it did not know the man’s age or identity. The Coroner’s Office will release information on the victim and the cause of death after an autopsy and notification of his family.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.