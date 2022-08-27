Hoffman Triangle sees two deadly shootings in one day

Two fatal shootings were reported in Hoffman Triangle neighborhood on Friday (Aug. 26).

The first occurred mid-day in the 2800 block of South Johnson Street. At about 1:25 pm., officers responding to a call found a man lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and pronounced him dead. He was 46.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after an autopsy to determine the exact cause death.

Two men were struck in a drive-by shooting occurred that night that resulted in a man’s death. The victims, ages 39 and 38, were standing outside the Tapps II bar on South Rocheblave Street and Washington Avenue at about 11 p.m. when several gunmen fired from a passing vehicle.

Both men were transported to a hospital, where one victim died. The Coroner’s Office later identified him as Charles Banks, 39.

The investigations are ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NOPD homicide unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.