Early morning fire displaces three Jena Street residents

A fire in the 1800 block of Jena Street displaced three people early Sunday (Aug. 28), the New Orleans Fire Department reported.

A 911 call reported the fire at 5:10 a.m. The NOFD arrived at the scene and found flames emanating from the rear of single-story shotgun double at 1818-20 Jena Street. The residents had all evacuated safely.

The firefighters determined that the blaze began in a backyard shed and quickly spread to the house. A second alarm was called because the fire was near occupied wood-frame homes and the backyards contained dense foliage.

The fire spread to 1826-28 Jena, causing moderate damage, before 15 NOFD units and 43 first-responders got the fire under control by 6:31 a.m.

All three residents of 1818-20 Jena are displaced. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.