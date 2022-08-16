Driver injured in rush-hour shooting on St. Charles Avenue

A man driving on St. Charles Avenue was shot by another driver on Monday (Aug. 15). The rush-hour incident followed a violent weekend when three shootings were reported in Uptown neighborhoods.

The 26-year-old man was behind the wheel at St. Charles and Calliope Street when a woman drove up in a sport utility vehicle and opened fire.

He arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound at about 4:55 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.