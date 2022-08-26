Central City child to take first ride on Make-a-Wish tricycle in Audubon Park

David Fischer

Make-A-Wish Grants 7-Year-Old New Orleans Kid’s Wish for Adaptive Tricycle, Provides First Ride through Audubon Park

Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana is bringing to life 7-year-old Akhi’s wish for a new black-and-red tricycle, specially adapted to his physical needs.

While battling a nervous system disorder, Akhi is well-known throughout his Central City neighborhood for his caring and friendly personality and his trademark smile.

Akhi enjoys exploring the natural spaces of the city and going on adventures with his friends. His chose his wish for an adaptive tricycle after he was unable to join them in a local bike event because he did not have one that was suited to his unique physical needs.

On Saturday (Aug. 27), at Akhi’s Dryades Street home, Make-A-Wish will surprise the boy with his new tricycle and a new, custom bike rack, installed by the Young Leadership Council as part of its “Where Ya Rack” initiative.

Members of the group NOLA Social Ride will be there dressed in superhero costumes — because Akhi loves superheroes. Then, under escort from the New Orleans Police Department, a “motorcade” of vehicles with Akhi and his family, as well as the members of NOLA Social Ride on bicycles, will make the 2.5-mile trip down St. Charles Avenue to the Gumbel Fountain at Audubon Park.

At the park, Akhi will take his first ride on the trike, surrounded by the members of NOLA Social Ride, NOPD bicycle units, and other volunteers and friends from the community.