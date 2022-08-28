Cantrell recall organizers collecting signatures at Ms. Mae’s on Magazine

Justen Williams, 343 Media

Uptown voters will have a chance today (Aug. 28) to sign a recently filed recall petition to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell from office.

Organizers will collect signatures at Ms. Mae’s Bar, 4336 Magazine St., at Napoleon Avenue, from 2 to 6 p.m. The Ms. Mae’s “signin’ party” is the first event in the recall effort.

Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste, an activist and frequent long-shot candidate, and Eileen Carter, Cantrell’s former social media manager and the sister of former state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, filed the petition Friday (Aug. 26) with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

They have mounted a grassroots campaign to collect about 53,200 signatures in six months. For the petition to be considered, state law requires the signatures of 20% of voters registered in Orleans Parish.

The petition states the embattled mayor has shown a “failure to put New Orleans first and execute the responsibilities of the position.” She has come under recent criticism for her European travel during a major crime wave and for appearing in court in support of a teenage carjacker.

Petition signers need to be registered to vote in Orleans Parish, know their ward and precinct numbers, and show an ID.

For more information, go to nolatoya.org.