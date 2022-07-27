Teenagers, including a Bridge City escapee, arrested in carjacking, shooting, armed robbery

The New Orleans Police Department announced recent arrests in a carjacking and shooting in the Milan neighborhood and an armed robbery in Touro-Bouligny.

A juvenile suspect accused of shooting a 59-year-old man during a carjacking was an escapee from the Bridge City Center for Youth, according to media reports. Authorities say he was one of six teens who broke out the juvenile jail on July 17. He remained at-large for hours after the other five were apprehended.

Police arrested the 17-year-old and a 16-year-old female after the vehicle they were driving crashed on St. Bernard Avenue.

A few hours before they were apprehended, a man taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot during a carjacking at Loyola and Nashville.

The victim was in the 5600 block of Loyola Avenue at about 4;10 p.m. when a man and a woman pulled up in a stolen vehicle, police said. They took his car at gunpoint and fired at him before driving off.

The two teens were booked on charges of attempted homicide, armed robbery and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile in that incident, police said.

On July 16, NOPD Sixth District officers arrested Shelvon Cooks, 19, on one count of armed robbery with a firearm. The arrest was made in the investigation of an incident occurred that day in the 3500 block of Laurel Street, police said.

Two men, ages 35 and 42, were held up at gunpoint at about 10:10 p.m. on July 16. The police report states two gunmen went through the victims’ pockets and fled with their belongings.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.