Suspects sought in criminal damage to property caused by gunfire

The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating three suspects wanted in connection with gunfire that caused criminal damage to property. The offense occurred on July 2 in Central City.

According to investigators, a residence in the 2700 block of Sixth Street was struck by gunfire. The pictured men, seen on surveillance video, are suspects in the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD at 504-821-2222 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.