Suspect sought in Black Pearl home burglary

Police are seeking a suspect in a residential burglary in the Black Pearl neighborhood.

He is accused of taking a 65-inch Samsung TV and a Dyson Animal vacuum cleaner from a Garfield Street house. To haul it away, the burglar also stole a cart, pictured below, from another residence, police said.

The burglar was last seen on Garfield heading toward Leake Avenue. A white pickup truck with an orange traffic cone in its bed was caught on surveillance following the suspect as he walked along Garfield Street, but it is unknown if there is any relation.

Anyone with any additional information on the pictured suspect, please contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or you can anonymously call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.