Quadruple shooting reported after midnight in Central City

An overnight shooting in Central City left four men injured, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The shooting occurred at about 12:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of St. Andrew Street, near Danneel Street, where police found the men suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services brought them to a local hospital.

The men were walking in the area when they heard shots, police said. All four sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Police listed the victims’ as 54, 48, 36 and 33.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.