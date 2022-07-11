NOPD seeking suspect in the double burglary of St. Charles Avenue business

The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with two burglaries of the same St. Charles Avenue business.

On July 6 at about 10:25 p.m., a man believed to be the suspect pictured above burglarized a business in the 1700 block of St Charles Avenue.

He returned the next day at about 5 a.m., wearing a different shirt, and burglarized the business for a second time, walking off with a cash register.

If you have any information regarding this suspect, please notify Detective Amanda Williams at adwilliams@nola.gov or anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.